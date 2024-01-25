The Project

Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula 1 Team AlphaTauri Changes Its Name To ‘Visa Cash App RB’ And No This Isn’t A Joke

Formula 1 racing team AlphaTauri will no longer be known by that name for the upcoming season, changing its name to ‘Visa Cash App RB’.

The name change was announced ahead of its livery launch in Las Vegas on February 8.

The team has been racing as AlphaTauri since 2020, after it raced under the name of Toro Rosso, the Italian translation of team owner Red Bull, between 2006 and 2019.

Before the team was taken over by Red Bull, it raced under the name Minardi.

Credit card giant Visa is now a partner to both Red Bull-owned teams.

The name change garnered a swift response on social media, with many taking aim at the numerous puns the Visa-inspired name could provide.

“If they get really fast and hit top speed on a straight, they would hit the Visa Limit,” Sky Sports’ Craig Slater said.

“And how about this. If Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda go through an entire season without having a crash it would be Visa Contactless.”

Others were critical of the name, with The Race’s Edd Straw saying it is the “worst team name in F1 history”.

“(The name) is an embarrassment to Red Bull and Formula 1 as a whole,” he said.

It’s not the only team to undergo a mouth-twisting name change this season.

The Alfa Romeo team will now be known as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber.

