Daniel Ricciardo Will Remain As Formula 1 Driver, Returning To Red Bull In 2023

It has been confirmed Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo will remain in Formula One. 

He is returning to constructors champions Red Bull as their reserve driver after leaving McLaren for whom he drove this season.

"This may be our worst kept secret, but the rumours are true - Daniel Ricciardo will return home and re-join the team as our third driver for 2023," Red Bull said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Bringing a wealth of experience and character, Daniel will assist the team with testing and sim (race simulator) work, as well as commercial activity."

Ricciardo has been replaced at McLaren by compatriot and 2021 Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo made his debut with Red Bull during the 2014 season after spending two years at junior team Toro Rosso (Alpha Tauri since 2020).

He spent five seasons with the team before making a switch to Renault in 2019, then subsequently McLaren in 2021.

"I'm truly excited to be coming back home," Ricciardo said. "For me personally, the ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus."

"It is great to bring Daniel back into the Red Bull family. He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character; I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home," said team boss Christian Horner.

Ricciardo has said he is unlikely to attend every GP as he will also seek to take some time off.

Champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are in the Red Bull starting line-up for 2023.

