Daniel Ricciardo Warned To “Come Up With Something Soon” After Disappointing Run

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has urged Daniel Ricciardo to “come up with something soon” after his disappointing run at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo has had a disheartening start to the season, finishing in 13th place in Bahrain and 16th in Saudi Arabia, with teammate Yuki Tsunoda finishing ahead of him in both qualifying sessions. 

Marko has issued a word of warning to Ricciardo ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

“A word about the Racing Bulls. There's a lot at stake this season for both Yuki and Daniel. Yuki's qualifying performance was very good and Ricciardo has to come up with something soon, “ Marko wrote in a column for German publication Speed Week

“At least Tsunoda is very good in qualifying,” he added.

Speaking after the race, Ricciardo claimed the team had seen “a few flaws” with the car, and it was not "functioning at 100 per cent".

"With a good car and everything sorted, I know we can do a lot better. So painful three days, but I don't want it to take any confidence out of us," he said. 

Ricciardo is hoping for a promotion to the senior Red Bull squad.

