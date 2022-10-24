The Project

Daniel Ricciardo Gives Bleakest Interview Following Disappointing US Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo has given the bleakest interview of his career following the United States Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen claimed his 13th victory of the season as Red Bull wrapped up the contractor's championship.

Ricciardo started 15th on the grid but finished 16th, in a race, he will want to forget. He only finished ahead of one driver, Nicholas Latifi.

After crossing the finishing line, the usually upbeat Ricciardo was despondent and said nothing positive on the car radio.

He said: “Understood. Understood. Yep. Um. Alright. Thanks for the efforts. Hopefully, next week we can have a bit more to show. Alright. Cheers.”

When asked about it in the post-race interview, Ricciardo said, “I have no idea what to say.’’

“Honestly, it’s 2022; it’s been just so far off the pace that I simply can’t lean on it, can’t push, can’t get the time out of it.

“Also the inconsistency of the lap times it shows that it can really be a struggle but to have such a big margin again remains a mystery. I love Texas, I love Austin, but that race itself for me was not enjoyable.''

“When you think it can’t get worse it does. I don’t know how I’m continuing to continue because painful is an understatement.”

Ricciardo has just three races left for McLaren and has no team locked in for 2023.

