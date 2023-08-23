Daniel Ricciardo Baffled By Erotic Formula 1 Fan-Fiction

The F1 driver was recently featured as the protagonist in a new erotic novel called ‘Overtake My Heart: Thicc Ric Races for Love’.

The book will be the first in a series of stories called the “Daniel Ricciardo Erotic Adventure Series”.

Ricciardo is shirtless on the cover of the book as he straddles a Red Bull car with flames behind him.

On the cover, there is a message saying “makes a great gift for mum”.

The book’s author, Anita Driver, has urged readers to “rev up your engines for a sizzling, high-octane romance”.

It’s a novel that will take readers on a “heart-stopping ride filled with passion, speed, and heartbreak.”

The synopsis sets the scene of the book as Ricciardo meets Emily, a “smart and independent girl” who captures Daniel’s heart.

“Buckle up for a love story that’s as unpredictable and exhilarating as the race itself. You’ll be on the edge of your seat until the very last page!,” the synopsis says.

Ricciardo was recently informed of the amusing erotic fiction by close friend Dax Shepherd on the Eff One with DRS podcast.

A shocked Ricciardo said, “I have never heard of this. I think I’m flattered, I don’t know. But I can’t say I’ve heard of it.”