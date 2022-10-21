The Project

Daniel Ricciardo Arrives At The US Grand Prix In Style, Riding Horseback Dressed As A Cowboy

Daniel Ricciardo has done a Daniel Ricciardo and arrived at the US Grand Prix in Houston in style.

The Aussie F1 star strolled in on horseback, decked out as an American-themed cowboy.   

   

"Greatest paddock entrance yet," McLaren tweeted, posting photos and a video clip of Danny Ric dressed in cowboy garb with a Stars and Stripes jacket.   

   

   

"[We thought] it would bring a little bit of extra atmosphere into the paddock. As we know, Thursdays are kind of quiet. So it was cool. Really nice to do it, Ricciardo told Sky Sports F1.   

   

"I mean, I was a little embarrassed at first but I was like 'you know what, just have some fun'."   

   

The best part of all this? Ricciardo's horse is apparently named "Horsey McHorse" and has its very own VIP badge access and photo ID.   

   

   

"That [Horsey McHorseface] is his nickname. We didn't know Blue's name at the time of getting the credentials, but I feel Horsey McHorseface might be where it stays," he explained.   

   

It's safe to say we're going to miss Danny Ric around the paddock in 2023 if he doesn't find a seat for next season.  

Cheeky Grandmother Gives Out Ouija Boards At Her Funeral

