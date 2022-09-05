Dan Murphy’s Is Offering On-The-Spot Job Interviews In Store To Combat Worker Shortage

We are only three months away from the happiest time of the year. But many retail stores are already feeling the crunch as the worker shortage crisis threatens to affect the industry further.

Popular drinks retailer Dan Murphy’s is hoping to fill its Christmas casual roles by offering 10-minute job interviews to anyone who is interested in becoming a team member.

“Every single Dan Murphy’s store is hiring,” said Dan Murphy’s incoming managing director Agi Pfeiffer-Smith.

“Just come as you are and our commitment to every applicant is that we will give you a short interview on the spot.”

The chain is offering on-the-spot job interviews between now and Sunday, September 11.

To help attract more applicants, the retailer is offering to pay for you to acquire an RSA certificate and any training needed.