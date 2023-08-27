The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Dan Andrews Calls For The ‘Bonk Ban’ To Include All Parliamentary Staff

Dan Andrews Calls For The ‘Bonk Ban’ To Include All Parliamentary Staff

Premier Dan Andrews is furious with the recent behaviours of some staff members, and he has reiterated the importance of the parliamentary ‘bonk ban’.

The phrase isn’t new, but it’s still just as fun.

On Friday, Andrews met with senior female MPs to discuss appropriate behavioural guidelines. 

The ‘bonk ban’ was introduced in 2018 by Malcom Turnbull after Barnaby Joyce famously ‘bonked’ his media advisor, Vikki Campion. 

Five years on, Barnaby and Vikki must be so proud of being responsible for this turn of phrase. 

Andrews was reportedly concerned with the behaviour of parliamentary staffers when it came to blurring the lines professionally during work, and once they clocked off for the day.

Among some of his concerns surrounding professional behaviour, ‘bonking’ was off the table (good, we eat off that), as was excessive drinking. 

Andrews was looking into limiting the amount of alcohol that was served at the parliamentary bar because booze very rarely leads to intelligent or professional decisions.

Andrew’s proposal to limit the social, natural and artificial lubricants flowing through his workplace is not yet formal, but it is certainly a focus of his.

When Turnbull introduced the ‘bonk ban’, it was aimed at cabinet ministers in Canberra, however, Andrew’s proposal will include all government MPs. 

It’s the age-old rule: if Canberra MPs can’t bonk, no MP can.

Next step for Andrews is to meet with senior male MPs to discuss the topic of appropriate behaviour inside and outside of work.

Premier Andrews may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but surely all of us are grateful to know politicians aren’t bonking each other.

New Theory Emerges About Why Dogs Love Watching Bluey
NEXT STORY

New Theory Emerges About Why Dogs Love Watching Bluey

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Theory Emerges About Why Dogs Love Watching Bluey

New Theory Emerges About Why Dogs Love Watching Bluey

A theory suggesting the show uses dog-friendly colours that are visible to pups has gotten traction on TikTok, with many users showing their own pets enjoying the show.
Mum Outraged Over Expensive Kid’s Play Centre Meal

Mum Outraged Over Expensive Kid’s Play Centre Meal

A Northern Territory mum has taken to Facebook to vent her frustrations over a $63 meal at a kid’s play centre in Darwin.
New Supersonic Plane In The Works To Get You From Melbourne To Los Angeles In 8.5 Hours.

New Supersonic Plane In The Works To Get You From Melbourne To Los Angeles In 8.5 Hours.

American aviation company ‘Boom’ has a new aircraft in the works that will have the ability to fly from Melbourne to Los Angeles in just 8.5 hours, shaving off over 5 hours of travel time.
Beyoncé Walks Off Stage After Mic Cuts Out During Concert

Beyoncé Walks Off Stage After Mic Cuts Out During Concert

Beyoncé stopped her performance of ‘Alien Superstar’ after a sound system failure at the Arizona stop of the Renaissance world tour.
Italian Reveals Why You Should Never Have A Cappuccino After Lunch

Italian Reveals Why You Should Never Have A Cappuccino After Lunch

We’ve all been known to have some afternoon tea, with a cappuccino and a biscuit, or perhaps some cake. But according to one Italian coffee lover, this is wrong.