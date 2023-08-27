Dan Andrews Calls For The ‘Bonk Ban’ To Include All Parliamentary Staff

The phrase isn’t new, but it’s still just as fun.

On Friday, Andrews met with senior female MPs to discuss appropriate behavioural guidelines.

The ‘bonk ban’ was introduced in 2018 by Malcom Turnbull after Barnaby Joyce famously ‘bonked’ his media advisor, Vikki Campion.

Five years on, Barnaby and Vikki must be so proud of being responsible for this turn of phrase.

Andrews was reportedly concerned with the behaviour of parliamentary staffers when it came to blurring the lines professionally during work, and once they clocked off for the day.

Among some of his concerns surrounding professional behaviour, ‘bonking’ was off the table (good, we eat off that), as was excessive drinking.

Andrews was looking into limiting the amount of alcohol that was served at the parliamentary bar because booze very rarely leads to intelligent or professional decisions.

Andrew’s proposal to limit the social, natural and artificial lubricants flowing through his workplace is not yet formal, but it is certainly a focus of his.

When Turnbull introduced the ‘bonk ban’, it was aimed at cabinet ministers in Canberra, however, Andrew’s proposal will include all government MPs.

It’s the age-old rule: if Canberra MPs can’t bonk, no MP can.

Next step for Andrews is to meet with senior male MPs to discuss the topic of appropriate behaviour inside and outside of work.

Premier Andrews may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but surely all of us are grateful to know politicians aren’t bonking each other.