Damien Hardwick Unveiled As New Gold Coast Suns Coach

Hardwick has signed a six-year deal until the end of 2029.

The man known as ‘Dimma’ finished with coaching Richmond mid-season after coaching 307 games and was the Tigers longest-serving coach.

Gold Coast have not played finals since joining the AFL in 2011.

Hardwick noted this challenge and said he has a ‘burning desire to succeed’ with the club.

“I firmly believe this is the beginning of an incredible journey with a club and a community that has a burning desire to succeed,” Hardwick said.

“The Gold Coast deserves a successful team it can be proud of, and it’s now my job to deliver that to our members, partners and wider community.”

“I can see the tremendous potential we have in front of us but understand it will take hard work from here to reach our goals.”

The Suns have been looking for a senior coach since July, after Stuart Dew was sacked in his sixth season.

Gold Coast Chairman Bob East said there was only one man the club was interested in.

"When we began the process to determine our senior coach, it was quickly apparent Damien was the best candidate available, with premiership experience and the proven elite coaching skillset required for the job," East said in a club statement.

"We have high expectations for our club and firmly believe Damien can deliver on these to elevate the Gold Coast Suns to achieve premiership success."

Hardwick is set to become the fourth full-time Gold Coast coach following Guy McKenna, Rodney Eade and Stuart Dew.