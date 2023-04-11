The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Dalai Lama Apologises For Telling Boy To 'Suck My Tongue' At Public Event

Dalai Lama Apologises For Telling Boy To 'Suck My Tongue' At Public Event

The Dalai Lama has issued an apology after telling a young boy to "suck my tongue" during a public event.

The 87-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader said he "regrets the incident" and apologised to the young boy and his family.

"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug," said a statement on the exiled leader's Twitter account, which has 19 million followers.

"His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

The statement on Monday said the Dalai Lama leader "often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

The video, which has one million views on Twitter, also shows the Nobel peace laureate apparently giving the boy a peck on the lips in the presence of an audience who is heard clapping and laughing while a man captures the moment on the phone. Reuters has not verified the clip.

The Dalai Lama, who fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet, is regarded by Beijing as a dangerous separatist.

He has worked for decades to draw global support for linguistic and cultural autonomy in his remote, mountainous homeland.

He now lives in a compound next to a temple ringed by green hills and snow-capped mountains in the northern Indian town of Dharamshala.

AAP with The Project.

Experiment Shows How Gross Hand Dryers Are, And It Will Make You Think Twice About Using Them
NEXT STORY

Experiment Shows How Gross Hand Dryers Are, And It Will Make You Think Twice About Using Them

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Experiment Shows How Gross Hand Dryers Are, And It Will Make You Think Twice About Using Them

    Experiment Shows How Gross Hand Dryers Are, And It Will Make You Think Twice About Using Them

    If you’ve ever suspected that public toilet hand dryers are unsanitary, then unfortunately, you are dead right.
    New John Farnham Documentary Announced For This May

    New John Farnham Documentary Announced For This May

    Legendary Australian musician John Farnham is getting his own biopic, and the first trailer just dropped.
    South Australian Parliament To Use Gender-Neutral Titles, Including For The King

    South Australian Parliament To Use Gender-Neutral Titles, Including For The King

    Gender-neutral titles and pronouns will be introduced to South Australia's parliament as part of a series of workplace reforms.
    Perth Woman Defends Billboard Advertising Her OnlyFans

    Perth Woman Defends Billboard Advertising Her OnlyFans

    A woman in Perth has defended her decision to advertise her OnlyFans with a giant billboard.
    Bank Employee Shoots Five Colleagues Dead, Wounds Nine, In Kentucky Shooting

    Bank Employee Shoots Five Colleagues Dead, Wounds Nine, In Kentucky Shooting

    A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle has shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville, Kentucky while livestreaming the attack on social media.