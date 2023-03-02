The Project

Daily Australia Post Letter Deliveries Could End As Review Looks To Modernise Postal Service

The federal government has launched a review of Australia Post, focusing on letter deliveries that are "no longer financially sustainable".

Australia Post is expected to run at a loss for the first time since 2015, with the fall in the number of letter deliveries at the centre of the review.

Under strict obligations, Australia Post is required to provide near-universal letter deliveries to Australian homes five days a week.

The federal government has launched a discussion paper aimed at modernising the postal service and making it more financially sustainable.

Australia Post delivered more than 500 million parcels during the past financial year, but letter deliveries have been rapidly falling.

Since a peak of 8.5 addressed letters per week in 2007/08, Australian homes now receive just 2.4 letters per week.

The discussion paper said the number is expected to halve again in the next five years.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland says it is important Australia Post is sustainable because local post offices remain key service providers in many communities.

"Australia Post serves so many communities, particularly in rural and regional Australia," she told ABC TV.

"In many cases, it's not only the office, it's the general store; it's often the only place also providing banking services.

"So the whole point of this consultation is to understand from Australians, and in particular from small businesses and people representing rural and regional Australia, what they need in a modern Australia Post."

Public consultation on the discussion paper is open until April 27.

With AAP.

