Dad Strips Down To Crop Top To Protest School’s Lenient Dress Code

A dad in Arizona stripped down to a crop top and shorts during a school board meeting to protest the lenient dress code of his child’s school.

Ira Latham told the audience of the Higley Unified School District meeting, “Under the proposed policy, this would be appropriate in a classroom.”

Back in May, school board members discussed loosening dress code standards that had not been updated since 2001.

School board members believed the restrictions disproportionately targeted females. The new proposal suggests allowing students to be able to wear spaghetti straps, halter-neck tops and tops that expose the midriff area.

“We’re saying that they need to cover up because of the way it might make someone else feel, and that is wrong,” governing board president Tiffany Shultz said.

“If we are prepping our children to be college- and career-ready, then they need to learn to be able to have self-respect, and that doesn’t include showing off their body parts,” panellist Anna Van Hoek added.

Speaking to NBC, Latham said that the dress code that the board wanted to get “is basically a dress code for a public pool. Make sure that kids cover their underwear, and that’s about it.”

The board voted for the more lenient dress code policy.

Latham added, “It’s gonna get harder for the teachers to deal with this new policy. It’s gonna be distracting in the classroom, and it’s gonna have some parents that want to pull their kids out of the district.”

Image: 12 News

