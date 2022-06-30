Dad Punishes His Son By Forcing Him To Eat Vegan Food For A Month

A father has taken to Reddit to share his story of how he punished his son after one of the son's pranks on his younger sister went too far.

"This all came to a head when my son took all of the food my daughter had bought for the week and hid it, pretending he threw it away on garbage day," the dad wrote.

"I got a call in the middle of the day at work from my daughter crying, saying that he had thrown all her food away."

The dad quickly rushed home from work to find that his son had instead hidden the food from his younger sister, who had been vegan for over a year.

"I was livid," he said. "So, for the next 30 days, we are going to eat nothing but vegan food.

"We will make nothing but vegan food and buy nothing but vegan products."

For the last year, the daughter had been paying for her own food and cooked it herself when there were no vegan family options.

So, the father decided to pull an Uno reverse card, and the whole family was to eat vegan-only meals for an entire month.

The dad wrote that the son was livid over the vegan punishment, even complaining to his grandparents, who dubbed the punishment as "abuse".

But the dad held his ground.

"My son is miserable, but I really don't care," he wrote.

"He brought this upon himself. He still has food to eat and can spend what little pocket money he has to buy meat."

Posting his story to Reddit's 'Am I The A**hole' page, an overwhelming number of people showed their support for the dad's unconventional punishment.

"You aren't starving him, and you aren't even singling him out ... [your son needs to learn that] being an a**hole has consequences, and I think you handled it well," one user said.

"This is honestly more of a learning opportunity than punishment. And it's definitely not abusive... Maybe now he'll learn to stop being a s**t to his sister," another wrote.