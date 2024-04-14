The Project

Dad Praised For Quick Thinking To Protect Kids From Witnessing Traumatic Bondi Attack

Dad Praised For Quick Thinking To Protect Kids From Witnessing Traumatic Bondi Attack

A dad is being praised for his quick thinking in the aftermath of the Bondi Junction attack, covering his children’s faces with eye masks so they wouldn’t witness the horrific scene around them.

Footage of the father leading the two children out of Bondi Junction after Saturday’s mass stabbing attack has gone viral on social media. 

In a post to X, user @agirlnamedtayla shared the footage and commended the man’s actions.

“Just saw two young children on the news with eye masks over their eyes, being guided by their father out of Bondi Junction shopping centre,” the post read. 

“That man covered their eyes so they wouldn’t see the horrors of what has just happened. That’s a bloody amazing father.”

Others were quick to applaud the man for protecting his children, one user writing “The goosebumps I just got. This is heartbreaking but what an amazing father.”

Another X user said that “adults have one duty and that's to protect children,” and called the father a “wise man”.

Many found the footage heartbreaking and left well wishes for the victims. 

Six people, five women and one man were killed in the mass stabbing attack, and several others were injured. 

A crime scene has been established at Bondi Junction shopping centre, which currently remains closed.

