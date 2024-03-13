Dad Praised For "Creative" Tooth Fairy Letter

The note from the tooth fairy claimed a "very rare daytime retrieval" had been performed after several failed attempts to take the tooth during the evening.

"The state of your room prevented us from performing a midnight retrieval," the letter read." The first attempt almost resulted in tragedy as one of our agents' shoes got stuck to something icky on the floor."

The tooth fairy added that in the future, an evening exchange would be preferable.

The letter was commended by others when the father posted it to the 'made me smile' subreddit, where other users called it "gorgeous", "brilliant" and "fantastic".

The father behind the letter, who had not identified himself, told Newsweek that he wanted to teach his children the value of tidiness.

"While I believe tidiness is important in general, I recognize that my wife and I aren't tidy people," he said.

"I try to be honest with my kids about my own shortcomings, and tell them not to be messy like me. I hope that, if they learn good habits early, it will help them later on."

After forgetting to play the role of the tooth fairy one evening, the man decided it was the perfect opportunity to encourage his daughter to clean, while also rectifying his mistake.

"We had forgotten to play the part of the tooth fairy, and when she woke up in the morning, she was disappointed," the father said. "Since we had been trying to get her to clean her room for a long time, it provided an opportunity to learn a light-hearted lesson."