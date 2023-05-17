The Project

Dad At Taylor Swift Concert Seen Googling How Long It Goes For

Many fans have praised Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for the nearly 3-hour log show; however, one dad was unaware of how long the concert would be.

The Eras Tour craze is taking over America, with many Swifties in Aus begging for the superstar to bring the tour down under.

The nearly 3-hour performance captured the hearts of the die-hard Swifties; however, one dad was not so enthused.

A now-viral video on TikTok shows a dad accompanying his wife and daughter googling just how long the Swift concert goes for.

"Someone didn't know what they were signing up for when they agreed to go to #tserastourphilly with their wife and daughter," the concertgoer who captured the footage wrote.

@rmsieczk someone didnt know what they were signing up for when they agreed to go to #tserastourphilly ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

While the video may seem amusing, many Swifties who missed out on tickets were not happy.

"People lost their place in the ticket master queues for this," one user commented.

"So this is why I couldn't get tickets," said another.

A third disgruntled user said: "The way I've been breaking my back to get tickets, and he's wishing it away. Ughhhhhhhh."

