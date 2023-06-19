Dachshund Owners On Track To Break A Guinness World Record In Melbourne

Organised by the Devoted 2 Dachshunds Rescue organisation, owners of the breed headed to Point Ormond Reserve on Sunday to take part.

The current record stands at 1029 dogs, which was set by Beagle owners in the U.K. in 2018.

But it is believed that between 1,500 and 2,000 dogs participated in Sunday’s event in Melbourne, according to Dachshund owner, Trent Kovacic, who also took part.

“Our daughters loved it, and our two sausage dogs, Frank and Bonny, did too,” eh told NCA Newswire.

“We’re sausage dogs fanatics, we love our sausage dogs.”

Event organiser Adele Gullick also told Today Weekend that the gathering was “on track to break the record”.

“We just have to adhere to the really strict Guinness rules and regulations,” she said.

One person can only walk one dog, and dogs in prams will also be counted.

Because of Melbourne’s chilly winter weather, the rule banning fancy dress will make exceptions for warm coats for the pooches.

Drone footage and photographs will be analysed by Guinness World Records to approve the attempt.