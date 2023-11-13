Cyber Attack On Australia's Largest Port Operator Could Delay Christmas Deliveries

The logistics company closed its Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle port operations after detecting the breach on Friday.

The federal government is helping co-ordinate the stevedore's response, with Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neill taking to social media to say the Australian Cyber Security Centre was also providing technical advice.

DP World Australia says it is working around the clock to restore normal operations.

"The company took immediate action, including disconnecting their internet connectivity, which stopped any ongoing unauthorised access to their network," it said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

"This has also resulted in key systems, which underpin operations at their Australian ports, to not function normally."

With AAP.