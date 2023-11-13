The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Cyber Attack On Australia's Largest Port Operator Could Delay Christmas Deliveries

Cyber Attack On Australia's Largest Port Operator Could Delay Christmas Deliveries

A cyber attack on one of Australia's major port operators could mean cargo is stranded for days and disrupt Christmas deliveries.

The logistics company closed its Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle port operations after detecting the breach on Friday.

The federal government is helping co-ordinate the stevedore's response, with Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neill taking to social media to say the Australian Cyber Security Centre was also providing technical advice.

DP World Australia says it is working around the clock to restore normal operations.

"The company took immediate action, including disconnecting their internet connectivity, which stopped any ongoing unauthorised access to their network," it said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

"This has also resulted in key systems, which underpin operations at their Australian ports, to not function normally."

With AAP.

Football Club Turns Off Stadium Lights As Rivals Celebrate In Amazing Act Of Bad Sportsmanship
NEXT STORY

Football Club Turns Off Stadium Lights As Rivals Celebrate In Amazing Act Of Bad Sportsmanship

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Football Club Turns Off Stadium Lights As Rivals Celebrate In Amazing Act Of Bad Sportsmanship

    Football Club Turns Off Stadium Lights As Rivals Celebrate In Amazing Act Of Bad Sportsmanship

    It's time for another Sam's Tee-Off and here's what happened this week.
    Government Agrees To All 56 Recommendations Of Robodebt Inquiry

    Government Agrees To All 56 Recommendations Of Robodebt Inquiry

    The government has accepted all 56 recommendations from the Royal Commission into the unlawful Robodebt scheme.
    Margot Robbie Shouts Whole Restaurant Free Drinks

    Margot Robbie Shouts Whole Restaurant Free Drinks

    Margot Robbie delighted diners at a Coogee restaurant over the weekend by shouting a free cocktail for every patron.
    Geelong Hosts Record-Breaking Golden Retriever Gathering

    Geelong Hosts Record-Breaking Golden Retriever Gathering

    A new world record for most golden retrievers in one place was set at Geelong Showgrounds, which played host to 1252 very good dogs.
    Book Club Celebrates After Finishing Book It Took 28 Years To Read

    Book Club Celebrates After Finishing Book It Took 28 Years To Read

    A book club in California has finally finished James Joyce’s Finnegans Wake after 28 years of meeting to discuss it one page at a time.