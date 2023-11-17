The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Customers Furious As Woolworths Reduces Size Of 25c Shopping Bags

Customers Furious As Woolworths Reduces Size Of 25c Shopping Bags

Woolworths have confirmed it quietly reduced the size of its 25c paper shopping bags, in a move that has upset shoppers.

A Woolworths spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement, claiming the decision was made to streamline the packaging across in-store and online purchases.

“We have recently changed the height of our paper shopping bags in our stores to match the size of the paper bags we use for online deliveries,” the spokesperson said. 

“Many of our online orders are picked and packed in-store, so having one consistent size for all our paper bags helps simplify our processes.

"The updated paper bag is now 3.5cm shorter, representing a slight reduction in the bag's overall volume."

Shoppers aren’t on board with the new bags, many taking to social media to vent their frustrations. 

One eagle-eyed shopper with the username Bradenjonanderson took to TikTok to compare the bags, criticising the supermarket giant for not “reading the room” in a cost-of-living crisis.

“Not only smaller bags they’ve gone up in price, not to mention price gouging on everything else,” commented another disgruntled shopper.

“Fifty years later we still have paper bags, but now we pay for them to help increase their profits,” lamented another.

Other commenters feel that everyone should be shopping with reusable bags anyway, and that the extra cost of paper bags is avoidable.

@bradenjonanderson The fresh with our wallet people. @Woolworths_au #ripoff #pricegouging #freshfoodpeople #woolworths #costofliving #costoflivingcrisis #groceryshopping #recession #auspol ♬ original sound - brayds
New Research Shows Millions Of Passwords That Could Be Hacked In Seconds
NEXT STORY

New Research Shows Millions Of Passwords That Could Be Hacked In Seconds

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Research Shows Millions Of Passwords That Could Be Hacked In Seconds

New Research Shows Millions Of Passwords That Could Be Hacked In Seconds

Passwords rule our online world, but research shows loads of people don’t take the safety measure seriously enough.
Amazon To Start Selling New Cars Online, Beginning With Hyundai

Amazon To Start Selling New Cars Online, Beginning With Hyundai

If heading to a dealership to buy a car is too much effort, Amazon has you sorted.
Optus CEO Tells Senate Inquiry She Carries A Vodafone And Telstra Sim Card Now

Optus CEO Tells Senate Inquiry She Carries A Vodafone And Telstra Sim Card Now

It has been revealed hundreds of emergency calls failed during the Optus outage last week, and the telco does not know why.
Snoop Dogg Shocks Fans By “Giving Up Smoke”

Snoop Dogg Shocks Fans By “Giving Up Smoke”

The iconic rapper, known for his love of marijuana, has shocked fans by announcing his plans to quit smoking.
South Australia Police Officer Shot Dead After Violent Incident Near Victoria Border

South Australia Police Officer Shot Dead After Violent Incident Near Victoria Border

A police officer in South Australia has been shot dead after a violent confrontation at the border with Victoria.