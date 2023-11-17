Customers Furious As Woolworths Reduces Size Of 25c Shopping Bags

A Woolworths spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement, claiming the decision was made to streamline the packaging across in-store and online purchases.

“We have recently changed the height of our paper shopping bags in our stores to match the size of the paper bags we use for online deliveries,” the spokesperson said.

“Many of our online orders are picked and packed in-store, so having one consistent size for all our paper bags helps simplify our processes.

"The updated paper bag is now 3.5cm shorter, representing a slight reduction in the bag's overall volume."

Shoppers aren’t on board with the new bags, many taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

One eagle-eyed shopper with the username Bradenjonanderson took to TikTok to compare the bags, criticising the supermarket giant for not “reading the room” in a cost-of-living crisis.

“Not only smaller bags they’ve gone up in price, not to mention price gouging on everything else,” commented another disgruntled shopper.

“Fifty years later we still have paper bags, but now we pay for them to help increase their profits,” lamented another.

Other commenters feel that everyone should be shopping with reusable bags anyway, and that the extra cost of paper bags is avoidable.