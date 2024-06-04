Customer Outraged After Sydney Cafe Charged $12.20 For Iced Mocha.

Comedian Matt Hey, who goes by Alright Hey on social media, took to TikTok to vent about the interaction where he was that an iced mocha was $12.20 while a regular hot mocha was $5.20.

"Tell me why I just went to go get an iced mocha and she said it's going to be $12.20. And I said, 'How much for a hot mocha?' and she goes, '$5.20'," he said in the video that garnered over 351,000 views.

"I'm so sorry.. come again? An extra $7 to have my drink iced? What do you mean?"

"So where are you getting the extra f****** $7 from, mate?! Like, what do you mean? Where is that coming from?" he continued.

"You're not even doing as much work. You don't have to heat the milk. So why are you charging me $7 extra? for what? You're mad, love. What's going on?"

Commenters were quick to share their outrage over the cost of the beverage.

"The way I would unapologetically ask for a hot mocha and a cup of ice," one person commented.

"You can get 2L iced coffee at Coles for $6," another pointed out, while another asked, "PLEASE tell me you didn't pay it?!" Matt responded, saying that he got the hot alternative served warm.