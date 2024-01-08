Customer Furious After Paying $19 For Bacon And Eggs At Local Cafe

Queensland therapist Tania Lewis posted an image of the meal with two poached eggs, two slices of white bread, two bacon rashers and two Devondale butter sachets with the caption, “$19 breakfast in Busselton. Would you pay for this?”

Lewis also ordered a $10 fresh orange juice for her meal but received a warm orange juice instead.

“For $19, you could buy the ingredients and make five sets of those,” one person wrote.

“$11 for top quality eggs at my butcher plus their bacon is awesome. $4 for fresh bread at the bakery and I could make six of those for $25. So even with the ridiculous price of food it is a no-brainer,” another added.

“It’s a rip-off, eating out now. I can make something nicer at home… at least toast the bread and add another egg for protein,” another said.

However, many came to defend the café, explaining that cost of labour and produce amongst a slew of other things is the reason for the exorbitant price.

“Cost of produce, plus cost for labour (at least three people) plus rent, plus cleaning costs, plus electricity, plus insurance, plus tourist tax levy - and so the list goes on,” one person wrote. “If you don't like paying to be served with what you asked for, then stay at home.”

“It sounds like a lot of money because it is, but everything is so expensive now. If you are running a business the bottom line is if you sell your products at a loss you will go broke and have to close which results in job losses, less community amenities and less taxes to fund health, education and roads etc. It's a bad situation all round,” another said.

Another suggested that if you visit a “tourist town” you should expect “tourist prices”, while another believes that “we should be looking at what is causing businesses to have to charge so much.”

Lewis stressed that she was not criticising the café as the breakfast was cooked “really well”, but rather the state of Australia’s inflation and how that is affecting the cost of living.