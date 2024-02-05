The Project

Curious Cat Becomes Local Celebrity After Exploring Shops In Hometown

Susie the cat is taking her new hometown of Dorchester by storm by visiting several different shops and sitting down for a bit.

The cat relocated with her owners Linda and Michael Crow from Upwey in the UK and has since been on the prowl, exploring the town and befriending the locals. 

It's as if nobody in Dorchester has ever seen a cat. Imagine if an eagle landed on a tree one day. They'd build statues. 

I mean, this cat is just a regular cat, and it's somehow gained nearly 4,000 followers on Facebook just because it sits in the corner of a shop and looks at people as they buy stuff. 

The locals of Dorchester post their Susie sightings daily in the Facebook group, with her legion of devoted fans documenting her travels around town.

One of the loyal followers commented on pictures of the celebrity cat "gorgeous photographs of beautiful Susie who we all love so much!". 

"I've just met Suzy in The Potting Shed, she was after treats which she got one or two of. I stroked her and called her a beautiful girl," commented another Susie fan. 

Susie now features on postcards promoting Dorchester. What's to promote? Apparently you've just seen the only thing of interest in the town on the postcard you're looking at. 

