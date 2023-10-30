The Project

Cult Favourite Whittaker's Hazella Chocolate Finally Released In Australia

A much-hyped hazelnut chocolate block from New Zealand has finally landed in Aussie stores.

Whittaker's Hazella chocolate block is made up of 33 per cent cocoa cream milk chocolate and filled with a hazelnut gianduja centre, and quickly sold out after its New Zealand release.

Now, Big W has confirmed they have a "secret stash" of the chocolate for Australian customers, currently selling the coveted 250g block for $8 each.

Soraya Cottin, chief marketing officer at Whittaker's, confirmed the news to news.com.au, saying "we had a good feeling that Australian chocolate lovers would enjoy the Hazella bar, and we're excited to bring it here."

"At this stage, only Big W have a Hazella secret stash. But our fans say it's 'perfection wrapped in perfection', so well worth a visit to your nearest store."

Reviews are already flowing in and chocolate lovers are taking to TikTok to share their thoughts.

"It gives off nutella vibes, definitely," said @kals1991.

"It's actually very good, it tastiest like a Whittaker's block with Nutella in the middle," said @brusesuperco

"Whittakers has not let us down yet. "

Flava Flav Performs Memorable Rendition Of The U.S. National Anthem

