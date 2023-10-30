Cult Favourite Whittaker's Hazella Chocolate Finally Released In Australia

Whittaker's Hazella chocolate block is made up of 33 per cent cocoa cream milk chocolate and filled with a hazelnut gianduja centre, and quickly sold out after its New Zealand release.

Now, Big W has confirmed they have a "secret stash" of the chocolate for Australian customers, currently selling the coveted 250g block for $8 each.

Soraya Cottin, chief marketing officer at Whittaker's, confirmed the news to news.com.au, saying "we had a good feeling that Australian chocolate lovers would enjoy the Hazella bar, and we're excited to bring it here."

"At this stage, only Big W have a Hazella secret stash. But our fans say it's 'perfection wrapped in perfection', so well worth a visit to your nearest store."

Reviews are already flowing in and chocolate lovers are taking to TikTok to share their thoughts.

"It gives off nutella vibes, definitely," said @kals1991.

"It's actually very good, it tastiest like a Whittaker's block with Nutella in the middle," said @brusesuperco

"Whittakers has not let us down yet. "