Cryptocurrency Market Loses Trillions Of Dollars In Just 24 Hours

Owners of the largest cryptocurrencies are panicking as Bitcoin collapses, losing 14%, a yearly low of under US$18,000 (AU $27,685).

The second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum has also dropped 17% in the last 24 hours.

This all comes as news that the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance, was merging with rival FTX.

This was confirmed in a tweet from Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

Zhao expects “FTT to be highly volatile in the coming days”.

He announced that he would sell all FTT token holdings, which is worth US$584 million (AU $898 million).

FTT is the native token of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

“There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding [letter of intent], intending to fully acquire FTX and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full [due diligence] in the coming days.”