Cruise Ship Refused From Disembarking With 100 Covid Passengers Arrives In Sydney

P&O Pacific Explorer ended a nine day cruise from Sydney to Queensland, returning to Sydney Harbour at 5.30am on Monday.

Aboard are more than 2,800 passengers and crew, who all must return a negative Covid result before being able to disembark the ship.

However, over 100 passengers have tested positive for the virus.

It is the second Covid-infected cruise ship to dock in Sydney in a week after the Coral Princess brought back more than 125 infected people on Wednesday.

Passengers and crew who tested positive but reside in Sydney will be allowed to return to their homes to isolate.

However, travellers from interstate will quarantine at a Sydney hotel at the expense of P&O.