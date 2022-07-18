The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Cruise Ship Refused From Disembarking With 100 Covid Passengers Arrives In Sydney

Cruise Ship Refused From Disembarking With 100 Covid Passengers Arrives In Sydney

A second cruise ship with a Covid outbreak has docked in Sydney, aboard are more than 100 Covid-positive passengers.

P&O Pacific Explorer ended a nine day cruise from Sydney to Queensland, returning to Sydney Harbour at 5.30am on Monday.

Aboard are more than 2,800 passengers and crew, who all must return a negative Covid result before being able to disembark the ship.

However, over 100 passengers have tested positive for the virus.

It is the second Covid-infected cruise ship to dock in Sydney in a week after the Coral Princess brought back more than 125 infected people on Wednesday. 

Passengers and crew who tested positive but reside in Sydney will be allowed to return to their homes to isolate.

However, travellers from interstate will quarantine at a Sydney hotel at the expense of P&O.

Aussie Golfer Cameron Smith Claims Historic Win At The 150th British Open
NEXT STORY

Aussie Golfer Cameron Smith Claims Historic Win At The 150th British Open

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussie Golfer Cameron Smith Claims Historic Win At The 150th British Open

Aussie Golfer Cameron Smith Claims Historic Win At The 150th British Open

Cam Smith has produced one of the greatest rounds of golf to win the 150th British Open, his first golf major.
Gunman Dead After Killing 3 People In Shopping Centre

Gunman Dead After Killing 3 People In Shopping Centre

Three civilians have been fatally shot in a US shopping centre, when a man opened fire within the Greenwood Park mall.
Schools In The UK Set To Close Due To Heatwave With Temperatures Reaching 40C

Schools In The UK Set To Close Due To Heatwave With Temperatures Reaching 40C

As the UK swelters through their heatwave, schools are set to keep students at home, and some British unions call for staff to be able to work from home.
Nurses From Blacktown and Westmead In NSW Strike For More Staff

Nurses From Blacktown and Westmead In NSW Strike For More Staff

Two Sydney hospitals, Blacktown & Westmead have seen nurses strike before and after their shifts to highlight the dangerously low staffing levels in their hospitals.
COVID Isolation Payments For Casual Workers To Resume From This Week

COVID Isolation Payments For Casual Workers To Resume From This Week

Access to COVID isolation payments will resume from later this week following a National Cabinet meeting called by Anthony Albanese.