Cruise Ship Passenger Shocked By $18.50 Packet Of Chips On Board

Dana, who referred to her P&O Cruise as “the cruise from hell”, was flabbergasted when she stumbled upon the packet of chips being sold for $18.50.

To make matters worse, her craving for a packet of chips came after catching what she believed to be food poisoning on her first night of the cruise.

Speaking with Yahoo News Australia, P&O Cruises claims that the price tag was a mistake. "Red Rock Deli chips are available to purchase on board for $8.50. We apologise for any confusion," a spokesperson said.

However, people still had opinions about the steep prices of snacks on board cruise lines, sharing their own opinions on the “inflated” price of goods on cruises.

“Omg that’s highway robbery”, one user wrote.

“I saw a small tube of cold sore cream for $35”, another added.

“I paid $19.99 for 2 packs of timtams on our cruise.”

"A box of favourites Cadbury chocolate on my Royal Caribbean cruise was AUD 34," another added.