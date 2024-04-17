The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Cruise Ship Passenger Shocked By $18.50 Packet Of Chips On Board

Cruise Ship Passenger Shocked By $18.50 Packet Of Chips On Board

This P&O cruise has landed itself in hot water after one young Aussie mum exposed them for selling a packet of Red Rock Deli chips for $18.50.

Dana, who referred to her P&O Cruise as “the cruise from hell”, was flabbergasted when she stumbled upon the packet of chips being sold for $18.50.

To make matters worse, her craving for a packet of chips came after catching what she believed to be food poisoning on her first night of the cruise.

Speaking with Yahoo News Australia, P&O Cruises claims that the price tag was a mistake. "Red Rock Deli chips are available to purchase on board for $8.50. We apologise for any confusion," a spokesperson said.

However, people still had opinions about the steep prices of snacks on board cruise lines, sharing their own opinions on the “inflated” price of goods on cruises.

“Omg that’s highway robbery”, one user wrote.

“I saw a small tube of cold sore cream for $35”, another added.

“I paid $19.99 for 2 packs of timtams on our cruise.”

"A box of favourites Cadbury chocolate on my Royal Caribbean cruise was AUD 34," another added.

Disney Threatens Lifetime Bans For Guests Who Claim False Disabilities To Skip Lines At Parks
NEXT STORY

Disney Threatens Lifetime Bans For Guests Who Claim False Disabilities To Skip Lines At Parks

Advertisement

Related Articles

Disney Threatens Lifetime Bans For Guests Who Claim False Disabilities To Skip Lines At Parks

Disney Threatens Lifetime Bans For Guests Who Claim False Disabilities To Skip Lines At Parks

Disney has come under fire for changing its park policies for guests with disabilities, as it tries to crack down on visitors misusing it to skip lines.
Torrential Rain Floods Dubai Causing Major Delays To Airport

Torrential Rain Floods Dubai Causing Major Delays To Airport

Dubai has been plunged underwater after a huge storm dumped nearly a year’s worth of rain on the United Arab Emirates city.
Fans Question Whether Bluey's Mum Chilli Broke The Law In The Season Finale Episode

Fans Question Whether Bluey's Mum Chilli Broke The Law In The Season Finale Episode

The season three finale of Bluey was watched by 2.28 million viewers in Australia, and hundreds of fans have been left questioning whether Bluey's mum Chilli broke a road rule in the special 28-minute episode.
Woman Outed For Cheating At Wordle By Fellow Plane Passenger

Woman Outed For Cheating At Wordle By Fellow Plane Passenger

A US airline passenger has gone viral after a video of her playing the daily brain training game seemed to show her trying to game the game.
Shopper Accuses Supermarket Of "Rebranding" Controversial Shepard Avocados

Shopper Accuses Supermarket Of "Rebranding" Controversial Shepard Avocados

It's that dreaded time of year for avo lovers when it switches from Hass to Shepard avocado seasons, and an eagle-eyed shopper believes one supermarket is trying to 'rebrand' the 'inferior' fruit.