 Crude Gesture Of World Cup Hero Sparks Calls To Strip Him Of Award

Martinez won the Golden Glove prize for Best Keeper at the World Cup.

This momentous award was overshadowed when the goalkeeper received the award and proceeded to hold the gold trophy over his crotch while leaning back and pulling a silly face.

Fans worldwide took to Twitter to voice their distaste for the vulgar act.

“What a way to take meaning away from the golden glove”, stated journalist and TV host Fernanda Familiar.

“Your vulgarity threatens the World Cup. YOU ARE UNWORTHY! FIFA must withdraw this recognition.”

One fan tweeted, “Never had Martinez using the Golden Glove trophy as a sex toy on my World Cup final bingo card.”

Some thought this moment was hilarious, “Martinez claims the best moment of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.”

“Not a single thought in his brain. I love it, I love you Martinez.”