Crown Casino Valet Smashes Two Million Dollar Lamborghinis Into Each Other

There can't be much worse for a rev head than watching someone crash your prize car.

But watching a valet crash your million-dollar Lamborghini into your other million-dollar Lamborghini really sets the bar.

Footage has surfaced, posted by Australian jiu-jitsu champion Craig Jones on Instagram, of a Crown Casino valet driver in Perth accidentally rear-ending one Lamborghini Aventador Ultimate into another.

Lamborghini's new flagship model, the Aventador Ultimae, is priced at over $900,000 before add-ons.

To make the valet driver's night even worse, the two Lambos were owned by Aussie billionaire Laurence Escalante and were being rented for the night.

"Look at this bloke," a shocked onlooker can be heard saying.

"No way... what are you doing brah?"

The astonished driver can be heard saying, "Help! I've really f***** it up", before stepping out of the car to see the damage.

"See how those two pedals are too close together? I was pressing the brakes, and then it just went," the driver tried to explain to onlookers.

Escalante took to his Instagram story to share his frustration about the crash.

"Just two of the last Aventadors... Crown's insurance is going to be in pain," he wrote.

"[It] sucks; lessons learned for everyone.''

"It will get sorted out and fixed by Crown."

A spokesperson for Crown said the incident is currently under investigation.

"We can confirm that two vehicles were damaged in the driveway of Crown Towers Perth shortly after 9 PM on Wednesday evening," the spokesperson said.

"The safety of Crown's team members and guests remains our priority.

"We are conducting a full assessment of the incident together with those involved."