Crowds Gather Across The U.S. To Witness 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse

Scores of North Americans turned their heads to the sky to witness the celestial event on Saturday, which won't be visible again in the continental U.S. until 2046.

The annular eclipse was visible in nine North American states from Oregon to Texas, with a partial eclipse visible in most remaining states and parts of South America. 

Cloud coverage unfortunately obscured viewing for many stargazers, who required special glasses to witness the eclipse without causing eye damage. 

Lasting for only a few minutes, an annular eclipse, or 'ring of fire', occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun at its farthest point. 

Rather than blocking sunlight entirely from Earth, as it does in total solar eclipses, the moon leaves behind an annulus or ring of sunlight. 

NASA live-streamed the event from Albuquerque, which was able to witness annularity for nearly a full 5 minutes, compared to other viewing sites that caught a glimpse for two or three minutes.   

