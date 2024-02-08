Crocs To Release Powerpuff Girls Clog In New Collaboration

Little is known about the collaboration so far, although images of the clogs are making the rounds on social media among Crocs collectors and fans.

The silver classic clogs are styled with jibbitz of the girls in action, as well as colour-coordinated gems.

The price point and release date for the shoes is still unknown, although keen Crocs enthusiasts are predicting the clogs will drop later this year.

Crocs is renowned for iconic collaborations, with recent partnerships including Shrek, Cars and McDonalds.

This is not the beloved cartoon superheroes' first venture into the footwear world, with Nike releasing much-hyped SB Dunks inspired by the trio in 2023.