The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Crocs To Release Powerpuff Girls Clog In New Collaboration

Crocs To Release Powerpuff Girls Clog In New Collaboration

Crocs is set to partner with The Powerpuff Girls for their latest collaboration, with a silver metallic classic clog featuring the iconic blue, green and pink stripes of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup.

Little is known about the collaboration so far, although images of the clogs are making the rounds on social media among Crocs collectors and fans. 

The silver classic clogs are styled with jibbitz of the girls in action, as well as colour-coordinated gems. 

The price point and release date for the shoes is still unknown, although keen Crocs enthusiasts are predicting the clogs will drop later this year. 

Crocs is renowned for iconic collaborations, with recent partnerships including Shrek, Cars and McDonalds

This is not the beloved cartoon superheroes' first venture into the footwear world, with Nike releasing much-hyped SB Dunks inspired by the trio in 2023. 

Russian Man Programs ChatGPT To Become "Dating Assistant" And He Ended Up Getting Married
NEXT STORY

Russian Man Programs ChatGPT To Become "Dating Assistant" And He Ended Up Getting Married

Advertisement

Related Articles

Russian Man Programs ChatGPT To Become "Dating Assistant" And He Ended Up Getting Married

Russian Man Programs ChatGPT To Become "Dating Assistant" And He Ended Up Getting Married

A Russian bloke has used artificial intelligence to find a wife.
Calls For Negative Gearing To Be Scaled Back

Calls For Negative Gearing To Be Scaled Back

The negative gearing of property has been super-effective at making a small army of well-off Australians even richer, which is great news for them.
Expert Says There Are Five Scientifically-Proven Ways To Make You Hotter

Expert Says There Are Five Scientifically-Proven Ways To Make You Hotter

An expert has revealed the five scientifically proven ways that can make us appear more attractive to other people.
Knives Out Director Shares Tiny Detail That Could Spoil An Entire Movie

Knives Out Director Shares Tiny Detail That Could Spoil An Entire Movie

Knives Out director Rian Johnson has revealed one tiny detail that could give away an entire movie.
Disney+ To Commence Password-Sharing Crackdown

Disney+ To Commence Password-Sharing Crackdown

Following Netflix's lead, Disney+ will commence a password-sharing crackdown, starting in the U.S.