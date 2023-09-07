Crocs Set To Release A Shrek Version Of The Clog

It’s a collaboration for the ages as Crocs have offered their Classic Clog as the canvas for an ogre-themed pair.

The shoe comes in that iconic ogre green and features fluffy, brown and adjustable heel straps that include the franchise’s ‘S’ logo at the connection point.

It doesn’t stop there.

Crocs have included some of Shrek’s iconic characteristics, such as his head and nose, as part of the shoe’s design.

This Classic Clog is expected to touch down on shelves this month via Crocs and select retailers at $93 AUD ($60 USD).

A release date has not yet been confirmed by Crocs.