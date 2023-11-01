Crocs Is About To Release A McDonald’s Collection, So You Can Take Grimace With You Everywhere

The fast food giant has teamed up with Crocs to release a collection of shoes featuring the beloved characters.

There’s a bright yellow shoe for Birdie, complete with a Croc pin of her and an EggMcMuffin, as well as a black and white pair with Hamburglar accessories to match.

There’s also a pair of purple fuzzy slides for Grimace, which also comes with a miniature Grimace pin and a Grimace shake pin, after the wildly successful shake that was released for the character’s birthday earlier this year.

But if you can’t decide which character you want, there’s always the option of the classic Croc and red emblazoned with iconic Golden Arches.

The collection is set to be released next week and will be available on the Crocs website for US$70-$75.

Image: Crocs