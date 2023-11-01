The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Crocs Is About To Release A McDonald’s Collection, So You Can Take Grimace With You Everywhere

Crocs Is About To Release A McDonald’s Collection, So You Can Take Grimace With You Everywhere

McDonald’s is bringing back its iconic characters again, but this time in Croc form.

The fast food giant has teamed up with Crocs to release a collection of shoes featuring the beloved characters.

There’s a bright yellow shoe for Birdie, complete with a Croc pin of her and an EggMcMuffin, as well as a black and white pair with Hamburglar accessories to match.

There’s also a pair of purple fuzzy slides for Grimace, which also comes with a miniature Grimace pin and a Grimace shake pin, after the wildly successful shake that was released for the character’s birthday earlier this year.

But if you can’t decide which character you want, there’s always the option of the classic Croc and red emblazoned with iconic Golden Arches.

The collection is set to be released next week and will be available on the Crocs website for US$70-$75.

Image: Crocs

Medicare Changes Will Mean It's Easier To Find A Bulk-Billing GP For 12 Million Aussies
NEXT STORY

Medicare Changes Will Mean It's Easier To Find A Bulk-Billing GP For 12 Million Aussies

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Medicare Changes Will Mean It's Easier To Find A Bulk-Billing GP For 12 Million Aussies

    Medicare Changes Will Mean It's Easier To Find A Bulk-Billing GP For 12 Million Aussies

    Sweeping changes to Medicare will mean nearly three in five GP patients will find it easier to see a bulk-billing doctor.
    At Least 50 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Air Strike That Killed Hamas Commander

    At Least 50 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Air Strike That Killed Hamas Commander

    At least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander have been killed at a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip by Israeli airstrikes.
    Statement From The Department of Health and Aged Care

    Statement From The Department of Health and Aged Care

    Statement From The Department of Health and Aged Care
    ​​Statement From Kellanova Regarding Nutritional Information Of Their Products

    ​​Statement From Kellanova Regarding Nutritional Information Of Their Products

    ​​Statement From Kellanova Regarding Nutritional Information Of Their Products
    Italian Region Of Calabria Paying People Almost $44k To Move There

    Italian Region Of Calabria Paying People Almost $44k To Move There

    An Italian region is so keen to build its population, and as a result, they're offering people almost $44,000 AUD to move there.