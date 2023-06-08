Crocodile Produces A Baby With Itself After Being Kept Away From Other Animals At Its Zoo

The crocodile, who lives at the Parque Reptilania, produced a baby that was 99.9 per cent genetically identical to itself.

'Virgin birth' has been seen in other species of reptiles, as well as birds and fish, but this is the first recorded case in a crocodile.

The research by Dr Warren Booth into this case was published in the Royal Society journal, Biology Letters.

Dr Booth was contacted by the zoo after an egg laid by the 18-year-old crocodile was found to have a foetus, as the reptile had been kept from other crocodiles since it was brought to the zoo at two years old.

The foetus was fully formed but stillborn and did not hatch.

According to scientists, it may be a trait from an evolutionary ancestor, indicating dinosaurs may have been able to have 'virgin births' as well.

"We see it in in sharks, birds, snakes and lizards and it is remarkably common and widespread," Dr Booth told the BBC.

"There was a big increase in reports of parthenogenesis when people started keeping pet snakes. But your average reptile keeper doesn't keep a crocodile."