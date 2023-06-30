The Project

Croatia Ban Tourists From Using Wheeled Suitcases In Dubrovnik

The Croatian city of Dubrovnik is now making tourists carry their suitcases after introducing a wheeled suitcase ban in their old city in an effort to reduce noise pollution.

Tourists heading to the Croatian city of Dubrovnik can now be fined up to $435 for using the wrong suitcase.

In an effort to reduce noise pollution in the old city, Dubrovnik has banned the use of wheeled suitcases, forcing tourists to carry their bags instead.

Known for its walled old town, sublime sea views and picture-perfect nearby beaches, Dubrovnik is one of the most popular destinations in Croatia.

The ban comes as part of the 'Respect the City' program, introduced by the Dubrovnik Tourist Office, where they hope to completely stop tourists from carrying luggage through the city.

According to the Croatian publication Jutarnji List, the government plans on setting up a courier system whereby tourists drop their bags off outside the city and then be picked up and taken to their hotels.

Tourists have also been urged not to walk pets without a lead, not to climb on monuments or to walk around without wearing a shirt, as a way to show 'respect' to the city.

