Critics Confused By Qantas’ Decision To Ditch Vegetarian Meal Options On Many Domestic Flights

Critics are calling the ‘one size fits all’ menu another sign of Qantas’ declining reputation and quality, noting the food menu offered only one meal option for all passengers on a 3.5-hour flight.

Australian airline Qantas has stopped offering vegetarian meals on some domestic flights, with one frustrated traveller suggesting it is another sign of the airline's declining reputation and service. 

Environmentalist Jon Dee stated via Twitter he was flying from Adelaide to Sydney on Sunday night, when meal service commenced, he was informed there was one meal option of chicken pie. 

“They said it’s one size fits all now – it’s this or nothing for any flight under three and a half hours,” the frequent flyer said.

“The system for baggage has seemed to have collapsed overnight. For decades I’ve been able to have a vegetarian meal, and all of a sudden that’s also collapsed overnight – and there is no reason it should have.”

He stated the decision would hurt the airline as many people do not eat meat for religious reasons, health and ethics. 

The airline confirmed in a statement, it was offering one meal option on many domestic routes, which meant only providing chicken pies on some flights.

“We now offer a single meal/snack option per flight on our shorter flights, such as a chicken pie or a zucchini and onion frittata. If the option on a particular flight is not suitable for vegetarians, we try to offer an alternative of a small sweet or savoury snack which is vegetarian.” the statement said.

In comparison, Australian airlines Virgin and Jetstar still offer vegetarian options on all domestic flights.

The airline has been suffering from criticism due to flight delays, lost baggage and cancelled flights since reinstating flights following the COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, the airline states the service is returning to its previous track record “On-time performance has improved from 52% of flights on time in July, to 67% in August and 71% from 1-14 September,” the airline said.

 “ Mishandled bags are at six per 1,000 passengers overall and at five per 1,000 for domestic – which is at pre-Covid levels.” the statement said.

 

