Cricketer Glenn Maxwell Delivers 'Best Of All Time' Performance For Australia Against Afghanistan

Glenn Maxwell, Australia's 'Big Show', has delivered the ultimate show of his pyrotechnic career.

The amazing Maxwell, barely able to walk as he hobbled along with a back issue and terrible cramping in Mumbai, somehow still blitzed an unbeaten 201 - on effectively one leg - to drag Australia from 7-91, past Afghanistan's total of 5-291 by three wickets, and into the World Cup semis. 

"I think that's the greatest ODI innings," said Cummins, who had the best view in the Wankhede Stadium of the carnage as he contributed a crucial, unbeaten 12 at the other end in their unbroken, match-winning stand of 202 for the eighth wicket on Tuesday.

"It's the best I've ever seen, probably the greatest ODI innings ever. We're just chatting about it, all the players, and we've decided it's one of those days where you just go 'I was there in the stadium the day Glenn Maxwell chased down that total by himself'.

"It's just a one-man show. I'm up the other end and don't see any gaps in the field, don't see where I'm going to score a boundary - and yet it seems like every time he sees that, it still just runs away for four. It looks so easy.

"He still can't move, and yet still manages to hit a six over the third man with a reverse – he's a freak."

