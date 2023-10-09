Cricket Set To Return To The Olympics But Breakdancing Is Being Axed

Proposed for inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, if cricket is accepted it would make the sport a shoo-in for Brisbane 2032.

Other hopefuls on the list for potential inclusion are flag football - a smaller-sided, non-contact version of gridiron - lacrosse and squash.

Baseball and softball are also being considered, having featured at several Olympics but not making the program for next year in Paris.

Out is breakdancing, set to be one-and-done after its debut in Paris next year.

Others not to make the cut include motorsports, kickboxing and karate.