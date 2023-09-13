Credit Cards To Be Banned From Online Gambling Under New Legislation

The bill will allow the media regulator to punish companies that don’t enforce the ban with fines of up to $234,750.

The amendment will ban the use of credit cards and credit-related products, as well as digital currencies, in a bid to “protect vulnerable Australians from online gambling harms” and will allow the Minister for Communications to prohibit any additional credit-related products that will emerge in the future.

“It's as simple as this: People should not be betting with money they do not have,” said Communications Minister Michelle Rowland.

“You can’t use your credit card to place a bet for land-based gambling, and the same rules should apply for online gambling too,” said Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth.

“We’re serious about protecting vulnerable Australians from the harm we know online gambling can cause.“