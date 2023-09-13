The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Credit Cards To Be Banned From Online Gambling Under New Legislation

Credit Cards To Be Banned From Online Gambling Under New Legislation

The federal government is set to ban the use of credit cards in online gambling in the Interactive Gambling Amendment Bill, set to be introduced on Wednesday.

The bill will allow the media regulator to punish companies that don’t enforce the ban with fines of up to $234,750. 

The amendment will ban the use of credit cards and credit-related products, as well as digital currencies, in a bid to “protect vulnerable Australians from online gambling harms” and will allow the Minister for Communications to prohibit any additional credit-related products that will emerge in the future.

“It's as simple as this: People should not be betting with money they do not have,” said Communications Minister Michelle Rowland.  

“You can’t use your credit card to place a bet for land-based gambling, and the same rules should apply for online gambling too,” said Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth.  

“We’re serious about protecting vulnerable Australians from the harm we know online gambling can cause.“

Serena Williams Slams Tennis Rival Simona Halep Online After Four-Year Ban Is Handed Down
NEXT STORY

Serena Williams Slams Tennis Rival Simona Halep Online After Four-Year Ban Is Handed Down

Advertisement

Related Articles

Serena Williams Slams Tennis Rival Simona Halep Online After Four-Year Ban Is Handed Down

Serena Williams Slams Tennis Rival Simona Halep Online After Four-Year Ban Is Handed Down

There is no love lost between these two.
Fury Over Father Ditching Wife And Kids On Flight To Sit Alone

Fury Over Father Ditching Wife And Kids On Flight To Sit Alone

A dad who ditched his kids with their mum so he could sit alone on a flight has set off a fiery debate.
New Survey Shows U.S. Residents Think The U.K. Is The Best Country In The World

New Survey Shows U.S. Residents Think The U.K. Is The Best Country In The World

A new survey revealed Americans view the U.K. with more admiration than any other country in the world.
U.S. Media Company Looks For Its First-Ever Taylor Swift Reporter

U.S. Media Company Looks For Its First-Ever Taylor Swift Reporter

A US-based media company is looking to hire a Taylor Swift reporter.
Aussie Woman Creates The Ultimate List Of Things That Put Her Off Partners

Aussie Woman Creates The Ultimate List Of Things That Put Her Off Partners

One Aussie woman has written a comprehensive list of things that men do that give her the ‘ick’.