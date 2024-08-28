The Project

Crayola Trademarks The Scent Of Its Crayons

Crayola has trademarked the “slightly earthy” smell of its crayons.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent to Crayola in July for the waxy scent of its crayons.

And the “slightly earthy soap with pungent, leather-like clay undertones” could one day be pumped into the air at stores if Crayola’s chief executive Pete Ruggiero gets his way.

“We’ve been talking about doing it for years,” Ruggiero said about the trademark.

“That Crayola smell, there’s a connection between the smell and childhood memories that is very powerful.”

The company first filed to trademark the scent in 2018 and were first denied, but have won on appeal, after proving the distinctiveness of its smell.

