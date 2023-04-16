Crackdown On Products Labelled As 'Ocean Plastic' As It May Not Have Been Cleaned From The Ocean

Take Glad's recycled bin liners, for example. In bold capitals the label boasts they are "50% OCEAN PLASTIC".

A little lower on the label, in a less prominent spot, "OCEAN PLASTIC" suddenly becomes "50% Ocean Bound Plastic*".

The block capitals vanish. An asterisk appears.

To work out what that means, shoppers must look for the fine print on the back of the roll where they discover "OCEAN PLASTIC" and "Ocean Bound Plastic*" may never have been in the ocean at all.

In fact, it could have been plucked from the landscape in developing countries, up to 50km away from the sea.

"Made using 50% ocean bound recycled plastic that is collected from communities with no formal waste management system within 50km of the shore line," the explanatory note reads.

Glad didn't invent the definition for ocean plastic or ocean bound plastic, as it's variously called. The 50km rule is in broad use by the commercial enterprises behind the rise of "ocean plastic".

But it's the kind of devil-in-the detail approach that has clean-up campaigner Heidi Tait hot under the collar, and imploring the consumer watchdog and politicians to act.

Ms Tait is the founder of the Tangaroa Blue Foundation, which works to prevent, remove and track marine debris in Australia. And she recently told a government inquiry consumers are being taken for a ride.

While she didn't specifically mention Glad's bin liners, she took aim at a growing class of products that say they're made from 50 to 100 per cent ocean plastic, or ocean bound plastic.

"We're allowing frameworks that have (overseas) waste pickers that might go and pick up rubbish 50km from the coast that may never have entered into the ocean," she told the inquiry.

"We are importing that waste as a feedstock to be manufactured into (new) products and then we are claiming that somehow we've cleaned up the ocean and it's going to have a benefit to our marine environment and to our wildlife.

"Those things are all extremely misleading."

Glad does not assert that it is cleaning up the ocean. It's language is focused on how "recycling ocean bound plastic reduces plastic pollution before it enters the ocean" and how that helps makes the seas safer for marine life.

California-based company Oceanworks is Glad's partner on it's ocean plastic recycled bags and describes itself as "a powerful responsible plastic sourcing engine that brings traceability and digitisation to the recycled plastic trade".

Oceanworks provides the recycled plastic feedstock Glad uses in its bin liners, and says the material is harvested from the land, in places that lack efficient waste management systems.

One of the reasons for that is plastic waste that's been in the ocean is "hard to collect at scale" and is difficult and costly to use in manufacturing because it is typically degraded.

"We are by no means saying that every piece of plastic that is ocean bound would have ended up in the ocean," Oceanworks co-founder and CEO Vanessa Coleman has told AAP.

"But it's at very high risk of ending up there."

"To solve ocean plastic pollution, as a problem, you need to get the plastic out of the ocean that's already in there. But you absolutely also have to stop new plastic from going in."

Ms Coleman says there are ongoing issues around transparency in an emerging sector, including the absence of a regulatory framework.

"We have really emphasised transparency and trying to be clear about what is what. Because that is needed to get brands to do something," she says.

"So they know if they are trying to improve their supply chains, and make them more sustainable, it's not going to backfire."

There's no doubt the risks are high, with consumer confidence hanging in the balance, alongside risks of reputational damage for brands.

Late last year, Bunnings withdrew a plastic storage bin that proclaimed: "I'm made from ocean bound plastic."

"While we were satisfied the product contained recycled material, we weren't satisfied with our supplier's claim it was ocean bound," the retailer told AAP.

Ms Tait believes there's a clear need for Australia to develop government-approved definitions for ocean and ocean bound plastic, so consumers can easily understand what they are getting.

