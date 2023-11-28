'Cozzie Livs' Is The 2023 Macquarie Dictionary's Word Of The Year (Yes, We Know It's Two Words)

'Cozzie livs' has been chosen as the 2023 Word of the Year by the Macquarie Dictionary (yes, we know it's two words).

The colloquial noun is a play on the phrase 'cost of living', and originated in the U.K. earlier this year.

According to one British report, the expression first appeared on Instagram and a post-recording an interaction between a seller and buyer.

According to the conversation, one says to the other "I can't go that low sorry babe xx Especially with the cozzie livs and all that jazz."

But the Dictionary chose it because it was also adopted in Australia and reflects the Australian approach to a major social and economic problem, treating it with humour and informality.

The phrase 'Generative AI' took out Macquarie's people's choice award, the expression a reference to an artificial intelligence application capable of producing new content.

The dictionary points out that it's not humorous or clever but touched a nerve with voters.

"A clear winner, it shows that AI is figuring prominently in our minds this year," the committee said.

With AAP.