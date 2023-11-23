The Project

Cow Cuddling Is The New Trend To Help You Feel Less Stressed

The hottest new wellness experience in the U.K. appears to be 'cow cuddling'.

For $95, you can spend three hours petting retired dairy cows at a farm in East Yorkshire.

Dumble Farm offers two-hour cow cuddling sessions so you can hug all your stresses away.

According to ITV, the farm pivoted to the new wellness trend after they were forced to to sell off much of their dairy herd last year due to frequent flooding of their fields, and needed a new income stream.

"A lot of people find it very relaxing to just sit with the cow, feeling its warmth and feeling its heartbeat. They are just so gentle," farmer Fiona Wild told ITV.

The farm makes sure to give the cows a good meal before a session, and all the cows in the program have received five months of training, so they are pleasant around people.

"I don't recommend you walking into a field and cuddling a cow," Fiona said.

"We've worked with these cows for a long time. We chose them because they are calm and they are genuinely quite affectionate. "

