The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

COVID-Stricken Noah Lyles Struggles Home Third In 200m

COVID-Stricken Noah Lyles Struggles Home Third In 200m

Moments after his hopes of a 200m gold medal and a famous sprint double were ended by Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, Noah Lyles was receiving medical attention from medics who then took him from the track in a wheelchair.

Soon afterwards, wearing a mask as he spoke with reporters, Lyles said he had COVID.

After crossing the line third for the second straight Olympics, Lyles fell to his back and writhed in pain, staying down for nearly 30 seconds before getting up, asking for water and getting to the wheelchair.

"It definitely affected my performance," the American said.

It is the second successive Olympics in which the virus has played a major role in Lyles' story.

He also won the bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and he has said the empty stands and the year-long delay before the Games led to a depression that hampered his performance.

Lyles said he tested positive on Tuesday and quickly got into quarantine. "I still wanted to run," he said. "They said it was possible."

The US track federation released a statement saying they and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee had adhered to all Olympic and Centres for Disease Control guidelines.

The men's 4x100m relay is set for Friday, and Lyles had been expected to run the anchor leg in what many thought would be a quest for a third gold medal in Paris. He said that the decision had not been made as of late Thursday.

Tebogo led all the way to win in 19.46 seconds with Kenny Bednarek second in 19.62. Lyles, four nights after winning the 100m, ran the curve in 19.70.

With AAP.

Sexual Health Organisation Gives Students Ultrasound Probe Covers Instead Of Condoms
NEXT STORY

Sexual Health Organisation Gives Students Ultrasound Probe Covers Instead Of Condoms

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sexual Health Organisation Gives Students Ultrasound Probe Covers Instead Of Condoms

Sexual Health Organisation Gives Students Ultrasound Probe Covers Instead Of Condoms

A Canberra sexual health organisation has urged students not to use the free condoms they were given during one of their school programs, as they were actually ultrasound probe covers.
Will You Buy Something At A Pub Or Cafe Just To Use Their Toilet?

Will You Buy Something At A Pub Or Cafe Just To Use Their Toilet?

A recent survey conducted by YouGov has revealed that nearly 30 percent of those polled will purchase something at their local pub or cafe just to use their toilet.
Shoppers Blown Away After Spotting $400 R.M. Williams Boots At Salvos

Shoppers Blown Away After Spotting $400 R.M. Williams Boots At Salvos

Shoppers have been blown away after spotting a pair of secondhand R.M. Williams boots at an op-shop priced at $400.
Australia’s Top Driving Ick Is Slow Drivers In The Right Lane

Australia’s Top Driving Ick Is Slow Drivers In The Right Lane

A new survey has revealed that Australian’s find slow drivers in the right lane to be the biggest ick when on the road.
Hugh Jackman Approved His ‘Shirtless Divorce’ Joke In Deadpool And Wolverine

Hugh Jackman Approved His ‘Shirtless Divorce’ Joke In Deadpool And Wolverine

Hugh Jackman approved a joke in Deadpool and Wolverine about his divorce.