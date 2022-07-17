The Project

COVID Isolation Payments For Casual Workers To Resume From This Week

Access to COVID isolation payments will resume from later this week following a National Cabinet meeting called by Anthony Albanese.

Payments for workers forced to isolate, without access to sick pay, will resume later this week. 

Treasurer Jim Chalmers confirmed that reinstating the payments was based on following health advice on the growing numbers of COVID-19 across the country. 

Reinstating the payments will see a $780 million price tag. 

However, the cost will be split among the federal, state and territory governments. 

Previously, the Labor government did not seek to reinstate the payments that ceased under the previous Coalition government, due to the cost to the budget. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not indicated whether the September 30 deadline for the payments would be able to be extended.

Repurposed from Andrew Brown in Canberra, for the AAP. 

