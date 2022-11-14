COVID Baby Boom Sees Birth Rates Bounce Back

There wasn’t a lot to do during the great lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.

After we watched Tiger King and learned how to bake sourdough, we quickly ran out of ways to stave off boredom.

Well, that’s if you were living alone.

If you were living with your significant other, there was a third option available to couples to help them burn off some of those excess carbohydrates.

And it seems like a lot of people did indeed take that third option, with Australia recording a spike in birthrates across the nation that has helped the country recover from a record low birthrate in previous years.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the national fertility rate has risen from 1.59 babies per woman in 2020 to 1.7 babies per woman in 2021.

That’s an increase of about 7% or, in other terms, an additional 0.11 babies per woman.

This is fantastic news for the future of Australia, but it is terrible news for anyone with an upcoming flight because your chances of being seated next to a screaming baby just went up a little bit.

So, which local government areas had the highest birth rates?

Well, it seems like the horniest part of the country is the area of Paroo, which includes the southwest Queensland town of Cunnamulla, whose name sounds awfully like… never mind.

That area recorded a fertility rate of 3.42 babies per woman and presumably the least amount of sleep of anyone in the country.

According to experts, COVID is the reason for the increase in babies.

“Australia is in a long-term downward trend for fertility, as are many developed countries in the world, but we have seen a bit of a baby bump associated with Covid,” University of Queensland population geographer Dr Elin Charles-Edwards told the Herald Sun.

“We expected fertility might drop as people delay having children, but it seems the opposite has been true. It’s possibly due to the fact people were working from home and spending more time with their partners so they had more exposure to the risk of pregnancy.”

Of course, being ‘exposed to the risk of pregnancy is a much less romantic way of saying ‘getting jiggy with it.

What the good doctor is saying is that couples who had more time together at home also saw an increased likelihood of an afternoon delight in the middle of a workday.

Of course, the fertility rate is still not where it needs to be in order to maintain the population.

Back in the day, governments would say that mothers needed to have three kids: one for mum, one for dad and one for the country.

So, a fertility rate of 1.7 is still a bit risky because it does mean that the population gets older overall and, according to Dr Charles-Edwards, “if we don’t have replacement fertility, our population will disappear, but that is a couple of hundred years down the track”.

So, what can we do to stop this?

Well, either we need another pandemic to enforce mandatory lockdowns, which most people don’t want.

Therefore, a better solution would be to simply let people continue to work from home with longer lunch breaks to help boost the population.

Whichever political party offers that as their policy at the next election is sure to win in a landslide.