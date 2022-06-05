The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests To Become A Tax Deduction, If Purchased For Work

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests To Become A Tax Deduction, If Purchased For Work

Taxpayers who paid for a COVID-19 test for work-related purposes or bought their own PPE could be able to claim it as a deduction, the Australian Tax Office says. 

With the end of the financial year looming, the ATO expects COVID-19 will continue to impact tax returns.

"We know that many have faced significant challenges," Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh said.

While taxpayers embraced working from home with gusto during the pandemic, many are now trying to determine what they can claim as a legitimate work expense on their annual returns.

From July 1, people forced to buy COVID-19 tests to determine if they can attend or remain at work can now claim the cost as a tax deduction.

They must have a record proving they paid for the test but the ATO will accept a bank or credit card statement alongside documentation from employers as evidence.

The ATO says employees cannot claim for tests supplied by employers or where the cost was reimbursed.

Only tests required for work-related purposes are deductible.

"If you purchased a COVID-19 test for a trip with your mates, you can't claim a deduction," Mr Loh said.

Taxpayers will also be able to claim deductions for the cost of protective items that protect against illness or injury while at work.

"If you're spending your working day in close proximity to customers and at risk of contracting COVID-19, you may be able to claim a deduction for protective items such as gloves, face masks, or sanitiser."

The federal COVID-19 disaster payment will not be taxed and does not need to be included in returns.

JobSeeker and Pandemic Leave Disaster payments are taxable and do need to be included.

Australia reported more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 30 virus-related deaths.

There are currently more than 244,000 active cases across the country, with around 2700 patients in hospitals.

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.