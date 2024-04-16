Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is “Not Interesting As An Artist”

During the interview, the Hole frontwoman opened up about female artists that she does like, including Patti Smith, Nina Simone, PJ Harvey and Debbie Harry.

“Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist,” she told The Standard.

She also said that she over 2024 Coachella headliner Lana Del Rey. “I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off.”

“Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.”

She also added that she is not a huge fan of Madonna either.

“I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me. I loved Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her.”

Although Love is quite vocal about the artists she does not like, she also has stood up for a lot of women in music.

In op-ed piece for The Guardian, Love took aim at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for its lack of female inductees.

The piece titled “Why Are Women So Marginalised by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?” explored “just how extraordinary a woman must be to make it into the ol’ boys club.”

2023 saw Kate Bush, Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, White Stripes’ drummer Meg White and New Order keyboardist Gillian Gilbert be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“If the Rock Hall is not willing to look at the ways it is replicating the violence of structural racism and sexism that artists face in the music industry, if it cannot properly honour what visionary women artists have created, innovated, revolutionised and contributed to popular music – well, then let it go to hell in a handbag,” Love wrote.