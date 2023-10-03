The Project

Couples 'Do Not Play' Wedding Song List Divides The Internet

A wedding DJ shared one couple's 'do not play' song list, and it has divided the internet.

Weddings are typically one of the most important days of one's life, paired with the fact that nuptials can cost upwards of $30,000, couples want everything to be perfect. This includes the tunes played on their big day.

Matt 'Ryber' Hribar took to TikTok to share one couple's list of songs strictly banned from their wedding day, but it had people divided.

The list starts with Beyonce's Single Ladies, but Hribar says that it is quite common to have the song banned from wedding receptions.

"Number two: no 'Uptown Funk' by Bruno Mars. We've seen that before.

"No 'Happy' by Pharell. Agree." The list continues and states that any songs from One Direction, Justin Bieber or Bruno Mars are also banned.

"I think what these three have is 'popular male, pop vocalists'. So, you know that just isn't the vibe for them."

Not only is Single Ladies banned, but any songs from Beyonce are also banned, making it fifth on the 'do not play' list.

"No Beyonce and Bruno Mars? Do they hate fun?" one person asked.

"When clients say no Beyonce it is an immediate red flag," another said.

"First of all, I can understand Beyonce and Bruno Mars, but One Direction? That's a crime."

But some commenters were siding with the couple. "I am so on board with these people," one wrote, adding, "plus no Ed Sheeran or Adele!"

"You know what, I understand the whole list," one TikToker commented, while another added that it was a "top tier list".

@hribstar Another Wedding’s Do Not Playlist, me thinks the comment section will beg to differ! #dj #music #wedding #weddingtiktok #djs #weddingdj #musicplaylist ♬ original sound - Matt “Rybar” Hribar
NEXT STORY

Advertisement

Related Articles

A UK skydiving instructor has new fans around the world after nailing a seemingly impossible landing on an inflatable unicorn pool toy.
