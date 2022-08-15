The Project

Couple’s Divorce Turns Nasty After They Can’t Decide Who Keeps The Dog

The divorce of a couple has turned bitter after the pair refused to agree on custody arrangements of their pet corgi.

The couple, surnamed Xu and Li, from Quzhou city in Zhejiang, eastern China, agreed to get divorced in April this year, according to the South China Morning Post 

  

The Chinese couple have no children and are both enthusiastic animal lovers, so naturally a pet corgi was the way to go.  

  

The couple reached an agreement on the disposal of their joint assets from their seven-year marriage, with one major exception.  

  

Both parties requested full custody of their beloved pet corgi that the couple bought while they were together.  

  

Wife Xu argued to the courts that she deserved full custody because it was her who purchased the pet and had raised it during its time with them. 

  

Xu argued that the dog was more attached her, as her former husband was a workaholic who spent many hours playing video games.  

  

While husband Li conceded that his ex-wife may have fed and cleaned-up after the dog more, he does often walk the dog. He also considered the dog to be his child. 

  

The couple eventually reached an agreement that the corgi would continue to live with Xu, while Li would pay alimony every month to Xu for taking care of the dog.  

  

Li was given legal visitation rights to the corgi and if the dog became sick, both parties must share the pet’s medical expenses. 

