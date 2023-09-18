Couple’s Cringey ‘Love Surge’ TikTok Video Met With Intense Backlash, Leaving Wife In Tears

The video, which has garnered over 6.9 million views, shows jittery husband Sean Kolar giving his wife Lilianna Wilde a “love surge”, which they do when one of them is feeling like they have too much love that they cannot contain.

The “cringiest most couple-y thing ever” shows Kolar wrapping his arms around Wilde and “shaking with the electricity of love” until she catches it too and starts shaking.

The video was met with comments like, “this video made me consider breaking up with my [boyfriend] just to make sure I never risk experiencing a love surge.”

“It’s ok to have secrets…,” another TikTok user wrote.

“Time to invest in a love surge protector,” another person said, while another wrote,“Suddenly feel okay that I’m single.”

Not only were there hateful comments, but many people stitched the video, mocking and laughing at the “love surge”.

In a follow up video, a teary Wilde explains that she didn’t expect that much hate.

“I can take a joke and I can laugh at myself but then some of the comments got really mean,” she said in the video that has over 7.4 million views.

♬ original sound - Lilianna Wilde @liliannawilde i was doing really well and laughing a lot and then just hit a wall last night and everything got really overwhelming. and again, i’m not taking about some of the really funny duets/stitches, that’s part of posting on the internet and i accept that. what I’m heartbroken over are the really awful things people are wishing on Sean and I. please think before you type, I’m very very lucky that my offline life is so wonderful that I can look away, but some people aren’t so lucky and for their sake please consider what you write. #lovesurge

“If the goal was to make me sad, you did it, you won.”

But some defended the couple. “I’m so happy you two have each other. I genuinely do!” one user wrote.

“[Don’t know] why people hate this, I think it’s so cute that they’re being like this to each other,” another said.

“Y’all haters and most of y’all want this level of judgment-free connection with someone,” another TiKTok user wrote.